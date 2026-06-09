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Defence contractor linked to deputy minister’s brother secured meeting with Carney

Deputy Defence Minister Christiane Fox
Deputy Defence Minister Christiane FoxCourtesy Radio-Canada
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Cdnpoli
Mark Carney
Department Of National Defence
Christiane Fox
Privy Council Clerk Michael Sabia
Dominion Dynamics
Graham Fox
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