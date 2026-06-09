Defence contractor linked to deputy minister’s brother secured meeting with Carney

A Canadian defence technology startup whose chief lobbyist is the brother of Deputy National Defence Minister Christiane Fox was granted a private meeting with Prime Minister Mark Carney to discuss military drone technology, according to newly disclosed government records.Blacklock's Reporter says documents obtained through Access to Information show Ottawa-based Dominion Dynamics met with the prime minister as the company seeks to expand its role in Canada's defence sector.The Privy Council Office declined to comment on the meeting.According to a memorandum prepared for the prime minister, Dominion Dynamics was founded in 2025 and is currently in a growth phase despite not yet operating a factory or research facility.The company’s head of government relations is Graham Fox, brother of Christiane Fox, who was appointed deputy minister of national defence on Jan. 29 with an annual salary of approximately $420,000.The briefing note states Dominion plans to expand its engineering teams in Ottawa and Toronto, hire 100 employees in 2026, and open a new development office alongside a proposed 25,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Kanata.The company's flagship technology, known as Auranet, is described as a network of sensors and autonomous systems designed to improve Arctic surveillance capabilities for the Canadian Armed Forces..The memo also noted Dominion is developing autonomous drone technology intended to support threat response operations and future air combat capabilities.The briefing document was signed by Privy Council Clerk Michael Sabia, who previously worked with Christiane Fox when she served as his deputy at the Privy Council Office.Government records indicate Fox did not formally disclose her brother's role with Dominion Dynamics until after she became deputy minister and after the company's meeting with the prime minister.In an April 27 filing with the federal Ethics Commissioner, Fox stated she had agreed to a conflict-of-interest screen to prevent any opportunity to advance the interests of her brother or provide preferential treatment to Dominion Dynamics.“I have agreed that a conflict of interest screen is an appropriate compliance measure for me aimed at preventing any opportunity to further the private interests of my brother, Mr. Graham Fox,” she wrote.The memorandum also highlighted that Dominion's chief executive helped establish the Alliance of Canadian Defence Companies, a newly formed industry association representing Canadian-owned defence manufacturers and technology firms.According to the document, the organization was created in part because of concerns that foreign-owned companies exert too much influence within existing defence industry associations.The Department of National Defence said Fox acted appropriately once she became aware of her brother's position with the company.“On March 3, upon learning of Mr. Graham Fox’s appointment at Dominion Dynamics, Deputy Fox promptly directed her Chief of Staff to implement an initial conflict of interest screen,” department spokesperson Cheryl Forrest said in a statement.“Deputy Fox will continue to fully comply with the conflict of interest screen and any other recusal requirements needed.”.The disclosure comes months after Fox was cited by the Ethics Commissioner in a separate matter involving efforts to have her husband's cousin hired into a federal management position despite lacking the required qualifications.Appearing before the House of Commons public accounts committee on April 13, Fox said she took the ethics findings seriously.“I respect the role of the Ethics Commissioner and the office and I need to focus on my role as a public service leader here at National Defence,” she told MPs.When asked by Conservative MP James Bezan whether she could assure Canadians she would not use her office to advance private interests, Fox replied that she would continue to uphold her public service responsibilities and take her obligations seriously.