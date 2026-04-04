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Defence department flagged over unfair contract awarded to active CAF member

Alexander Jeglic
Alexander JeglicCourtesy of X
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Cdnpoli
Canadian Armed Forces
Military
Alexander Jeglic
Cdnpol
Department Of National Defence
Cfb Trenton Air Force Base

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