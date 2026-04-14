Defence deputy refuses to apologize after ethics breach over $80k job for relative

Deputy Defence Minister Christiane Fox is facing renewed criticism after refusing to apologize or express regret for helping secure a federal job for a relative, despite an ethics ruling that found she broke the law.Appearing before a Commons public accounts committee Monday, Christiane Fox said she “takes the matter very seriously” but stopped short of acknowledging wrongdoing or offering an apology following a finding that she violated the Conflict of Interest Act.“I respect the role of the Ethics Commissioner and the office and I need to focus on my role as a public service leader here at National Defence,” Fox told MPs.Blacklock's Reporter says an April 9 report from the Ethics Commissioner concluded Fox acted improperly in facilitating the hiring of her husband’s cousin into an $80,000-a-year government position. The report found the individual — whose previous experience included work at a GoodLife Fitness location — was not qualified for the role.Conservative MPs pressed Fox on her refusal to accept responsibility. James Bezan asked whether she could assure Canadians she would not use her office to benefit private individuals.Fox responded that she would continue to take her responsibilities seriously and remain committed to public service.Ned Kuruc questioned her lack of contrition, calling her response “jarring” and noting the candidate lacked French language skills, government experience and familiarity with basic office software.“You still haven’t acknowledged any wrongdoing or any errors in judgment,” Kuruc said..Fox defended her actions by saying the individual had expressed interest in joining the public service and had experience in client service, which she described as an area where government performance could improve. She said she had been asked to pass along résumés for consideration as part of efforts to improve an underperforming unit.The Ethics Commissioner’s report detailed personal connections between Fox and the hire, including shared time at Carleton University, social ties through her husband and a distant family relationship. Fox testified she was unaware of the exact family connection.“The actions in this particular context, I have to reflect on,” Fox told the committee, adding she was motivated by a desire to improve departmental performance.Conservative MP Gérard Deltell repeatedly asked Fox whether she regretted her actions.“I take notice of the report,” she replied.“So, no regret as far as we can see,” Deltell responded, criticizing the decision to place an unqualified candidate in a public service role.