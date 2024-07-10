Defence minister inflated military spending numbers, still falls short of NATO promise

A Parliamentary Budget Office report shows Defence Minister Bill Blair inflated numbers on military spending, according to Blacklock’s Reporter. It follows Department of National Defence in-house polling that found half of Canadians believe the military is underfunded.“The Budget Office forecasts Canada’s military expenditure will rise from 1.29% of GDP in 2025 to a peak of 1.49% of GDP in 2026 before falling and stabilizing at 1.42% by 2030,” said the report. “This represents $39 billion in 2025 rising to $52.2 billion in 2030.”The defence department in an April 8 budget note predicted military expenditures would grow to 1.76% of GDP by 2030. NATO mandates 2% of each of its members GDP to be spent on military. “The difference between the Budget Office and Department of National Defence forecasts is mainly due to two factors,” said the report.“First, the Budget Office’s projection of major equipment expenditure is lower than that of the defence department since recent experience as well as multiple Budget Office reports suggest a high likelihood of delays and lapsed appropriations.”“Second, the defence department’s forecast uses the OECD outlook for nominal GDP in line with NATO publications on military expenditures. The Budget Office uses its own outlook.”Blair has repeatedly claimed Canada will reach the NATO target. “The 2% commitment is a challenge for Canada to reach,” Blair told reporters June 19. “We are going to reach it. Spending that money well so we can reassure Canadians that we’re getting good public value for every dollar they invest in defence is also my responsibility.”“We recognize we have a commitment to reach two percent. I believe we must inevitably reach that level of spending.”Of Canadians surveyed, almost half, 46%, say the military is underfunded, according to in-house defence department research. “Most would agree the Canadian Armed Forces lacks equipment or has obsolete equipment and that they are doing the best they can with what they have,” wrote researchers.Asked, “Do you feel Canada’s military is underfunded, overfunded or receives about the right amount?” only 26% said current spending is adequate. Another 23% had no opinion.Among Canadians with an Army, Navy or Royal Canadian Air Force member in the family, 57% said the military was underfunded. The rate was as high as 64% among all Canadians of pension age, said the report.Asked if they agreed with the statement, “The Canadian Armed Forces have the equipment they need to do the job,” only 27% agreed. A total 41% disagreed.Findings were based on questionnaires with 2,004 people nationwide and 10 online focus groups. The defence department paid $119,780 for the report by Quorus Consulting Group Inc.