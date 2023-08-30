Royal Canadian Air Force CF-18 Hornet fighters prepare to refuel with a CC-130 Hercules over Cold Lake, Alberta.

 

 Cpl. Manuela Berger, 4 Wing

The Royal Canadian Air Force is dealing with a "personnel crisis" due to a decrease in volunteers joining while simultaneously having an increase in veterans leaving the service, according to a federal report.

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, this comes after a 35% decrease in military recruitment overall last year.

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(4) comments

gporter
gporter

Drop the vaccine mandate and rehire the people who were discharged due to vaccine choice. And drop the pro noun BS.

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

I served, and I would never do it again in todays military, and I would highly encourage others not to do so.

Report Add Reply
Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

Go woke get broke. No one is going to risk there lives ro defend this woke garbage and thr LGPQ but stuff.

Report Add Reply
WCanada
WCanada

It doesn’t help that the government has again cut budgets, curtailed travel, reduced training, and exercises in addition to a host of other cut. Trudeau is squandered the finance budget again. It's too much work for CRA to claw back over CERB payment and miss spent funds.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.