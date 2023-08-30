Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
The Royal Canadian Air Force is dealing with a "personnel crisis" due to a decrease in volunteers joining while simultaneously having an increase in veterans leaving the service, according to a federal report.
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, this comes after a 35% decrease in military recruitment overall last year.
“The RCAF is experiencing a personnel crisis linked to both recruitment and retention,” said the department of National Defence report.
“There are vacancies in a number of key occupations across the RCAF.”
“Personnel shortages are exacerbated by decreased numbers in recruitment during the pandemic, the overburdening of existing RCAF members, an increase in domestic operations, the ‘missing (hollow) middle’ and an increase in RCAF capabilities that will require sufficient levels of ready and trained personnel,” said the report Evaluation of Ready Air and Space Forces.
“Why it matters? A shortage of RCAF personnel risks the ability to prepare for and to meet the air and space personnel readiness requirements both now and in the future,” wrote analysts.
The defence department would not detail figures and released only a summary of the Evaluation report. However, in a June 2 Inquiry of Ministry, the cabinet tabled in the Commons at the request of Conservative MP James Bezan (Selkirk-Interlake, MB) said the RCAF numbered 12,219 members.
According to the Inquiry, all military branches had 63,477 regular members. The Cabinet's goal is to have 68,000 fully trained members, with a minimum requirement of 60,500 members.
A briefing note from the federal government revealed that recruitment decreased by 35% in the previous year.
“The Canadian Armed Forces serves Canada by defending our values, interests and sovereignty at home and abroad,” said the note Recruitment and Retention.
“However, the Canadian Armed Forces is experiencing a shortfall in personnel that has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and Canada-wide labour shortages.”
Last year, 5,242 volunteers joined the regular forces and primary reserves, as stated by the department of National Defence data. The previous year, there were 8,069 volunteers.
“We are in the middle of launching many new initiatives to attract and retain more people in the Canadian Armed Forces,” then-Defence Minister Anita Anand testified at a June 6, 2022, hearing of the Commons Defence committee.
“This is primarily a program of reconstitution led by the Chief of Defence Staff.”
On December 5, the military announced that it would accept landed immigrants with the promise of faster processing for Canadian citizenship applications.
“The intent is to broaden the pool to enable other permanent residents who meet the same criteria as Canadian citizens to enroll in the Canadian Armed Forces as new recruits or officer cadets,” said Recruitment.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
