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Defense says Charlie Kirk shooter struck 'intended target,' claims crowd was not at risk

Lawyers for the man accused of killing conservative activist Charlie Kirk are challenging prosecutors’ efforts to pursue the death penalty
Lawyers for the man accused of killing conservative activist Charlie Kirk are challenging prosecutors’ efforts to pursue the death penaltyX
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Usa
Charlie Kirk
Us Politics
Charlie Kirk's assassination
Tyler Robinson
Utah Valley University
Tony Graf
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Western Standard
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