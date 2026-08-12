Defense says Charlie Kirk shooter struck 'intended target,' claims crowd was not at risk

CALGARY — Lawyers for the man accused of killing conservative activist Charlie Kirk are challenging prosecutors’ efforts to pursue the death penalty, arguing that the shooting did not endanger other people attending the Utah event.Tyler Robinson’s attorneys filed documents Tuesday arguing that prosecutors have not established that people other than Kirk were endangered when Kirk was fatally shot at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025.The defense says Robinson “hit the intended target” and argues that prosecutors have not shown the shooting meets an aggravating circumstance under Utah law that could make the case eligible for capital punishment.The argument is part of an effort by Robinson’s lawyers to prevent the case from proceeding as a death-penalty case. It does not amount to an admission of guilt, nor does the filing resolve whether Robinson will ultimately face a murder trial..According to CityNews, prosecutors have accused Robinson of intentionally targeting Kirk, who was speaking at an event attended by thousands of people. They have presented what they describe as “overwhelming” evidence against Robinson, including DNA evidence that prosecutors say connects him to the suspected murder weapon.Robinson’s defense previously questioned the reliability of some of the prosecution’s evidence but did not present an alternative explanation for Kirk’s killing. The defense is also challenging prosecutors’ claims about Robinson’s motive.Prosecutors have alleged that Robinson told his roommate he killed Kirk because he had “enough of his hatred.” Defense attorneys argue that the statement alone does not establish why Robinson allegedly targeted Kirk.The defense points to searches of Robinson’s apartment, computers and phone, saying investigators did not find additional evidence establishing a political motive beyond the alleged statement.Robinson has not entered a plea in the case. He turned himself in to authorities the day after Kirk was killed..The case is currently before Judge Tony Graf in Utah’s 4th District Court. Closing arguments in the preliminary hearing are scheduled for September 1.Following the hearing, Graf is expected to determine whether prosecutors have presented sufficient evidence for the case to proceed to trial and what charges may move forward.