Deferred decision leaves Coutts Four member jailed for another Christmas

Coutts Four member Chris Carbert found out in a Lethbridge courtroom Wednesday he won't be going home for Christmas.The father of two with no criminal record was arrested mid-February 2022 during the Coutts border blockade. The crossing was blocked by truckers and farmers in protest of COVID-19 mandates. Carbert, Anthony Olienick, Chris Lysak and Jerry Morin face charges of conspiracy to commit murder of RCMP officers, possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose and mischief over $5,000.None of the four have been granted bail, though Carbert was granted a bail hearing November 8. Independent journalist Abdussalam Bezirgan live-tweeted proceedings and said the court was packed full with six rows “on each side completely packed with people” and two rows for the media that were empty.“A member of the public asked the clerk for permission to offer a prayer just before the proceedings began, to which the clerk initially declined. However, despite this, the entire room spontaneously erupted in a calm, collective prayer, with everyone participating. The clerk subsequently informed the crowd that she would bring this matter to the judge's attention,” Bezrigan reported at 11:17 am.Details were sketchy in subsequent posts due to a publication ban, but Bezirgan's posts to X gave some of the flavour.“Carbert is present in the courtroom. […] His mother seems to have suffered an arm injury, but is present in front row. […] The hearing is being shutdown to the public who are watching the proceedings virtually on WebEx after repeated disruptions,” Bezrigan said at 11:23 am.By noon, Bezrigan could report, “Carbert’s lawyer is delivering a strong argument.“The contents of the hearing and the reason why the first bail hearing was denied, and why another bail hearing was granted are VERY interesting.“Once the publication ban ends, the contents of these hearings will be publicly available and will be a subject of discussion for a very long time.”People kept coming into the courtroom, trying to sit in the empty media rows only to be forced by sheriffs to squeeze into general seating. Court had a 20-minute recess at 12:40 pm and resumed at 1 pm. Carbert’s lawyer resumed her arguments.At 2:05 the court went to recess.“Carbert walks back into a separate room escorted by sheriffs, with shackles on his feet,” reported Bezirgan.By 3:27 court had resumed and the Crown offered its arguments.The prosecution wrapped up by 5:43 pm. However, Carbert’s defense lawyer wanted to respond and did so after a recess of more than ten minutes.Defence finished their arguments at 6:22 pm. However, Justice Johnna C. Kubik could not offer Carbert any immediate good news.“The hearing has been adjourned to January 8, 2024, during which the judge will announce the date for delivering the decision,” wrote Bezirgan at 6:33 pm.“People leave the courtroom with tears in their eyes.”