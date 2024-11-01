DEI SLASHED: Boeing joins litany of corporations scrapping diversity ideology

After a year of controversy, embattled airline giant Boeing has reportedly cut its controversial diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) agenda — at the behest of its new CEO. Boeing joins other major corporations in slashing DEI amid public backlash. Google, Meta, Zoom, Molson Coors, Ford, Toyota, Tractor Supply Co., Harley-Davidson and Jack Daniels are among others to either cut back on or eliminate their DEI agendas altogether. .Boeing 737 Max exec shown the door over Alaska Air incident.CEO Kelly Ortberg is overhauling Boeing’s entire operations system, and even reducing its number of executives in what Bloomberg reports a total 10% staff reduction. Former CEO Dave Calhoun, who resigned in August, had issued policies requiring more “black” and “minority employees be hired after the death of George Floyd in 2020.Under Calhoun, Boeing had pledged to increase black employment by 20% by 2025.“Boeing remains committed to recruiting and retaining top talent and creating an inclusive work environment where every teammate around the world can perform at their best while supporting the company’s mission,” said the company in a statement, per Bloomberg, adding discriminatory hiring practices are prohibited.“(Boeing maintains) a merit-based performance system with procedures aimed at encouraging an equality of opportunity, not of outcomes.”.UPDATED: Rogue off-duty Alaska Airlines pilot tries to shut down plane’s engines mid-flight .The manufacturer’s diversity VP Sara Liang Bowen left the company on Thursday. The department itself is to be dismantled and staff allocated to other human resource teams focused on merit, such as talent and experience.“The team achieved so much — sometimes imperfectly, never easily — and dreamed of doing much more still,” wrote Bowen in a LinkedIn post.“It has been the privilege of my lifetime to lead Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion at the Boeing company these past 5+ years. Our team strived every day to support the evolving brilliance and creativity of our workforce.”.WATCH: Commanders VP fired after telling undercover journalist NFL’s DEI agenda is fake, league is 'homophobic,' fans are 'mouth-breathers'. Conservative activist Robby Starbuck, who argues the diversity agenda is discriminatory, said he emailed the board to warn he was going to launch an anti-DEI campaign against Boeing’s diversity policies. Starbuck’s pushback against DEI reportedly influenced Jack Daniels, Toyota, Tractor Supply Co, and Harley-Davidson to quash their DEI agendas as well.“Our campaigns are so effective that we’re getting some of the biggest corporations on earth to change their policies without me even posting a video first just from the fear they have of being the next company we expose,” Starbuck wrote on Twitter (“X”) on Thursday.“The landscape of corporate America is quickly shifting to sanity and neutrality.”.NFL opens season with black national anthem despite VP calling league’s DEI agenda a sham