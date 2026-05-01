Del Duca enters 2026 Vaughan mayoral race on tax freeze, crime crackdown and traffic relief

TORONTO — Steven Del Duca has officially entered the 2026 mayoral race in Vaughan, filing his nomination papers to seek re-election and positioning his campaign around affordability, community safety and reducing traffic congestion.Del Duca, the former leader of the Ontario Liberal Party, is running on his record after four years in office, arguing his administration has delivered stable leadership during a period of economic uncertainty. He said he is seeking another term to continue advancing policies aimed at lowering costs for residents and improving quality of life.“In times of uncertainty, strong leadership makes a difference,” Del Duca said in a statement announcing his candidacy, adding that he wants to “secure an incredible future” for Vaughan residents.The mayor has emphasized fiscal restraint and affordability as central to his platform. Vaughan’s 2026 municipal budget included a 0% property tax increase at the local level, a move Del Duca has highlighted as part of a broader effort to reduce financial pressure on families. His administration has also reduced development charges by nearly half for certain housing types, a measure intended to encourage construction and address high housing costs across the Greater Toronto Area.Del Duca has framed these decisions as part of a “leaner” approach to municipal finances, with a focus on maintaining services while limiting tax increases. His economic messaging has centred on local governance priorities, marking a shift from his earlier tenure in provincial politics, where he advocated policies such as higher minimum wages, paid sick leave and temporary tax relief for small businesses..Infrastructure and congestion reduction have also been key pillars of his first term and re-election bid. Several road and transit-related projects are scheduled to advance or be completed in 2026, including the Kirby Road extension and a new bridge connecting Canada Drive and America Avenue over Highway 400. Additional road expansions and construction projects are planned as part of efforts to address traffic gridlock in the rapidly growing municipality.On public safety, Del Duca has taken a more hardline stance on crime compared to some municipal leaders, advocating for increased policing resources and changes to the justice system. His administration supported a 7.7% increase to the York Regional Police budget, bringing it to more than $440 million, and oversaw the opening of two new police substations in Vaughan.He has also been a vocal proponent of bail reform at the provincial and federal levels and introduced local measures such as a bylaw aimed at protecting vulnerable social infrastructure, including places of worship, schools and health-care facilities. Other initiatives include efforts to curb illegal car rallies through enforcement measures such as Operation Silent Night.Del Duca previously served as Ontario’s minister of transportation and minister of economic development and growth, and was the Member of Provincial Parliament for Vaughan from 2012 to 2018. He led the Ontario Liberal Party from 2020 until 2022 before transitioning to municipal politics.He said issues such as affordability, safety and congestion remain top concerns among residents and will continue to shape his campaign.The next Vaughan municipal election is scheduled for Oct. 26.