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Del Duca enters 2026 Vaughan mayoral race on tax freeze, crime crackdown and traffic relief

Steven Del Duca
Steven Del Duca
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Steven Del Duca re-election 2026
Vaughan mayor election 2026
Del Duca affordability plan Vaughan
Vaughan property tax freeze 2026
Vaughan housing affordability development charges cut
Del Duca crime policy Vaughan
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