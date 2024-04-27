Delay in capital gains tax increase raises eyebrows

Budget Officer Yves Giroux expressed surprise at the government's decision to postpone a significant increase in capital gains taxes by two months, describing it as "surprising to say the least." Blacklock's Reporter said MPs also raised concerns, labelling the deferral as a strategic move to boost tax revenues ahead of potential elections."I don’t know why," Giroux testified at the Commons finance committee. "That’s surprising to say the least."In its April 16 budget, the Liberals announced plans to raise the tax rate on 66% of capital gains, including profits from stocks, vacation homes and businesses, effective June 25. This marks an increase from the current rate of 50%, which has been in place since 1972.Conservative MP Philip Lawrence highlighted the discrepancy in the timing of tax changes, noting that while taxpayers received 10 weeks' notice of the capital gains increase, there was no advance warning of a hike in tobacco taxes."Do you have any thoughts as to why?" Lawrence inquired."I was surprised as you were," responded Giroux.Giroux explained the rationale behind the differing timelines, stating that immediate implementation of cigarette tax hikes aims to prevent rush purchases, whereas the delay in capital gains tax changes allows individuals to adjust their affairs to avoid the higher rates."For the capital gains, it’s very likely to lead to a phenomenon where people will sell some assets before June 25 so their capital gain is all included at 50% rather than the higher two-thirds rate," Giroux elaborated.The Department of Finance estimated that revenue from the equity tax would reach $6.9 billion this year, with collections forecasted to halve to $3.4 billion by 2025.Conservative MP Marty Morantz suggested that the delay incentivizes individuals to sell their assets sooner, generating additional tax revenue for the government.Liberal MP Yvan Baker defended the delay, stating that it was intentional to allow individuals to act under the current tax regime rather than the proposed new one.The decision to defer the capital gains tax increase has sparked debate among lawmakers and financial analysts, with some questioning the government's motives and others defending it as a strategic fiscal measure.