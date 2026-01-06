News

Deloitte forecasts low crude, strong LNG prices for Canada in 2026

Canada’s oil sector faces continued headwinds in 2026 as global crude markets remain oversupplied, according to a new forecast from consulting giant Deloitte.
Canada’s oil sector faces continued headwinds in 2026 as global crude markets remain oversupplied, according to a new forecast from consulting giant Deloitte. Image generated by Grok AI
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
West Texas
Lng Canada
Lng
Deloitte
Canadian Natural Resources
LNG exports
nicolas maduro
Andrew Botterill

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news