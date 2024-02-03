Deloitte launches indigenous 'Nation Building'

A company that provides audit and tax-filing services in Canada has announced it is making special efforts to help indigenous people get ahead. Deloitte Canada is launching Nation Building, which it calls a "new capability to create an equitable, prosperous and thriving economy nationwide.""The Nation Building group at Deloitte will serve indigenous peoples and Nations on their journey to economic empowerment and self-governance, and act as integrators, facilitators and advisors to governments and corporations, which play a critical role in advancing nation-building," the company explained.Deloitte’s new approach will help First Nations, Métis and Inuit communities on issues of governance, economic development, natural resources, and community infrastructure. The company says the initiative will ensure these peoples have a leading role in the economy, propelling indigenous businesses forward, while advancing reconciliation efforts.“At Deloitte, through our Reconciliation Action Plan, we are committed to enhancing reconciliation through inclusivity and by empowering indigenous peoples and nations to create economic diversity and achieve equity,” says Anthony Viel, CEO, Deloitte Canada. “We encourage all Canadian corporations to get involved and seize the opportunity to embark on this impactful journey together to catalyse change nationwide and transform our country for generations to come, more specifically by taking targeted action to address labour market barriers for underrepresented and underemployed groups.”Deloitte’s research shows that by 2030 indigenous workers will make up 7% of the labour force, but they remain "systematically underrepresented." Deloitte claims increased labour participation from "underrepresented talent, such as indigenous peoples," would increase average real GDP growth by 0.8% annually.Deloitte says the indigenous continue to face systemic barriers on the road to economic independence and in critical areas such as developing adequate infrastructure, access to healthcare, achieving climate targets and employment."Despite those challenges, indigenous peoples and businesses continue to lead, innovate and implement indigenous-led solutions," the company insists.Nation Building brings together leaders and change-makers across organizations and the public sector to support indigenous self-governance and economic empowerment objectives. Strategies, solutions and tailored advisory services would address key areas such as governance and operations; economic development and natural resources and the basic needs of community infrastructure.“We must be deliberate in our actions to restore trust and repair relationships with indigenous peoples and nations as it is through these relationships that we will be able to support transformational change —both socially and economically,” says Jolain Foster, managing partner, Nation Building at Deloitte Canada. “Across the country, prominent indigenous organizations are seeking investment in infrastructure and require critical support for continued economic growth and development. Only by coming together, we can shift perspective, modernize governance structures, create access to critical funding and grow nation wealth. This is an unprecedented opportunity to build on our collective reconciliation efforts and move closer toward intergenerational healing and empowerment for all communities.”Over the past 30 years, Deloitte Canada has worked with more than 270 indigenous communities, businesses and organizations and claims its Reconciliation Action Plan was a first in corporate Canada. Deloitte provides audit and assurance, consulting, financial advisory, risk advisory, tax and related services to public and private clients spanning multiple industries. Deloitte serves four out of five Fortune Global 500® companies through a globally connected network of member firms in more than 150 countries and territories.Taxation cannot occur on land or income made by a status Indian on reserve land or on goods bought by a status Indian on that land.