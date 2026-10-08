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Deloitte report shows Canadian oil profits surging 68% as capital spending lags

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Oil And Gas
Oil
Statistics Canada
Lng Canada
Deloitte Canada
Deloitte
Clearwater
Oil Companies
Montney formation
Andrew Botterill
Duvernay
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Western Standard
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