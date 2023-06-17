Delta Hospice Society

Courtesy CBC

 By Dave Naylor

The president of the Delta Hospice Society has given up hope for a new facility and is setting up a “guardian angels” plan to help vulnerable patients from medically-assisted deaths.

The BC government took over the 10-bed hospice of DHS after it refused to provide medical assistance in dying (MAiD) available onsite. In an interview with the Western Standard, DHS president Angelina Ireland said there was no compensation.

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

(2) comments

Jane V
Jane V

Frightening!

Report Add Reply
trish_fai
trish_fai

This article is gut wrenching!! Come Lord come!!

Report Add Reply

