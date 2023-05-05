Coutts blockade

 Courtesy TDF

A Canadian charity with a “Trucker Law” initiative got charges against their clients laid at the Coutts blockade thrown out because law enforcement apparently didn’t know what the laws were.

In a press release, the Democracy Fund (TDF) announced charges were withdrawn against 14 truckers involved in the Freedom Convoy protests at Coutts, AB.

(2) comments

Raz
Raz

Now Coutts truckers should sue Kenney and his cronies to the wall.

guest1019
guest1019

Absolutely well done!

