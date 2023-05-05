A Canadian charity with a “Trucker Law” initiative got charges against their clients laid at the Coutts blockade thrown out because law enforcement apparently didn’t know what the laws were.
In a press release, the Democracy Fund (TDF) announced charges were withdrawn against 14 truckers involved in the Freedom Convoy protests at Coutts, AB.
The truckers, who were all charged with parking violations, were exonerated after TDF’s lawyer pointed out the law in question did not apply to vehicles parked in an urban area.
The truckers were part of Trucker Law, a TDF project that provided free legal defence for peaceful protestors of the Freedom Convoy. They were represented by Sean Mihalcheon of Williamson Law.
On Sunday Feb. 13, 2022 42 commercial and passenger vehicles, 10 recreational vehicles and 16 tractors were lined up along Highway 4 at the Coutts Border crossing to protest vaccine mandates. An RCMP officer reported at least 53 tickets were issued there that weekend.
The TDF, whose head office is in Toronto, continues to defend the rights of peaceful protesters charged with criminal and provincial offences across the country. The organization sent several lawyers on the ground to Ottawa and Windsor to ensure that peaceful protesters had access to justice during last year’s trucker convoy.
The “Trucker Law” page urges, “If you’re a peaceful protester who has been fined while protesting at the Canadian Freedom Convoy 2022, then please submit your tickets using the form on this page.
“You may be eligible for FREE legal defence — where we will help fight your ticket for free!”
TDF, founded in 2021, calls itself “a Canadian charity dedicated to constitutional rights, advancing education and relieving poverty.”
The truckers were protesting federal COVID-19 regulations.
Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau.
He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.
(2) comments
Now Coutts truckers should sue Kenney and his cronies to the wall.
Absolutely well done!
