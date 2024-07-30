‘DEMOCRACY MUST PREVAIL’: Ana Poilievre vehemently defends Venezuelan homeland

Ana Poilievre, wife of Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, has spoken out against the dictator regime “re-elected” in her home country of Venezuela. Citizens on Monday flooded the streets of the South American country in protest against the election results — which were in favour of incumbent dictator Nicolas Maduro, who ended up with 50% of the majority vote despite the fact that 73% of the general count was in favour of Edmundo González. The National Electoral Council (CNE) announced late Sunday night the victory went to Maduro.Poilievre, who with her parents emigrated to Canada when she was eight years old, on social media Monday abhored the dictatorship’s iron-clad grip on her native country. “Venezuelans are dying fighting for freedom,” she wrote. “Maduro’s dictatorship must end. Democracy must prevail. No more blood.” .In a second post, Poilievre wrote, “Venezuelans have been oppressed by the Chavez-Maduro regime for over two decades.”“Tonight, Venezuelans are shedding blood fighting for their freedom.”“Meanwhile, Champagne Socialists here in Canada have supported and applauded the regime on many instances.”She then pointed to a six-year old post she herself wrote in March 2018. “It reminded me of this old thread. The suggestion/invitation at the end still stands,” wrote Poilievre. .In the 2018 post in response to a flubbed Toronto Star article on the subject. she lamented the “absolute disrespect” some have “for millions of Venezuelans that are starving and dying because of this regime.”“You really think that the sanctions imposed by Washington and Ottawa arr the reason why the economy is doing so poorly? The regime did this! Not US. Not Canada,” she wrote, adding the Venezuelan government had been “poorly running” the economy and “oil isn’t enough to subsidize everything.”"The problem with socialism is that eventually you run out of other people's money,' or in the case of Venezuela; OIL!”“The government thinks it can have an economy by simply saying they have one and printing as much money as it wants without impacting inflation and devaluation of its currency.”“Chavez and Maduro have scared off foreign investment. Venezuela doesn't produce anything anymore. There is shortage of everything! Venezuelans are living in a humanitarian crisis caused by this regime. Everyone is impacted. This is NOT a class war. People are dying of hunger. Venezuelans are losing 19 lbs on average due to nationwide shortages. Babies are dying at alarming rates because of chronic medicine shortages. There are more than 340 political prisoners.”Poilievre even said her uncle was “for a short time” a political prisoner. She then compared the situation in Venezuela to Canada, noting two years after that post was written, in 2020, the Trudeau Liberals went on a "money printing spree" which mirrored that of her homeland