Duff Conacher
By Dave Naylor

A watchdog organization is alleging Trudeau violated Canadian ethics rules by appointing David Johnson to investigate election interference allegations.

Democracy Watch sent a six-page letter to the federal ethics commissioner’s office calling for an independent investigation and ruling on whether the prime minister violated the Conflict of Interest Act (COIA) by appointing David Johnston as special rapporteur on foreign interference.

Tags

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

Raz
Raz

Democracy is a leftwing term meaning marxist.

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

The Trudeau Liberano mafia is a criminal anti Canadian terrorist organization

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.