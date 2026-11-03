Democrats ride blue wave as Iran war hurts Trump

WASHINGTON — Democrats made major gains in Tuesday's U.S. midterm elections, taking Republican-held Senate seats in several states and closing in on complete control of Congress as President Donald Trump faced a voter backlash over the war in Iran and rising living costs.
The party won Senate races in Texas, South Carolina and North Carolina, while Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff secured another term in Georgia, a state Trump carried in the 2024 presidential election.
Ossoff defeated Republican congressman Mike Collins, who had received Trump's endorsement. Republicans had hoped to reclaim the seat after losing it to Ossoff in 2021.
In Texas, Democrat James Talarico defeated Republican Ken Paxton, while Annie Andrews won South Carolina's Senate race against Darline Graham.
Former North Carolina governor Roy Cooper also defeated Republican Michael Whatley, giving Democrats another Republican-held Senate seat.
The results came as voters expressed frustration with the economy and the war in Iran, which began earlier this year following American and Israeli military strikes.
The conflict has driven up gasoline prices, adding to the cost-of-living concerns that have followed Trump throughout his second term.
According to Reuters, roughly half of voters surveyed in exit polls viewed Tuesday's election as an opportunity to rebuke the president.
Democrats also made gains in governor races, including Texas, where Democratic state representative Gina Hinojosa defeated Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.
Republicans held Florida's governorship, with Byron Donalds defeating Democrat David Jolly.
The Florida contest was considerably closer than the state's previous governor election, when Ron DeSantis defeated Charlie Crist by more than 19 percentage points in 2022.
In Michigan, Democrat Abdul El-Sayed faced Republican Mike Rogers in another Senate contest watched closely by both parties.
Republicans entered the election with a 53-47 Senate majority, leaving Democrats needing four additional seats to take control.
The results also put Republican control of the House in jeopardy, with Democrats winning several districts previously held by the GOP.
A Democratic takeover of Congress would leave Trump facing opposition majorities in Washington for the remaining two years of his presidency, giving Democrats control over congressional investigations and a greater say over his legislative agenda.