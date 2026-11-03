Democrats ride blue wave as Iran war hurts Trump

WASHINGTON — Democrats made major gains in Tuesday's U.S. midterm elections, taking Republican-held Senate seats in several states and closing in on complete control of Congress as President Donald Trump faced a voter backlash over the war in Iran and rising living costs.

The party won Senate races in Texas, South Carolina and North Carolina, while Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff secured another term in Georgia, a state Trump carried in the 2024 presidential election.

Ossoff defeated Republican congressman Mike Collins, who had received Trump's endorsement. Republicans had hoped to reclaim the seat after losing it to Ossoff in 2021.

In Texas, Democrat James Talarico defeated Republican Ken Paxton, while Annie Andrews won South Carolina's Senate race against Darline Graham.

Former North Carolina governor Roy Cooper also defeated Republican Michael Whatley, giving Democrats another Republican-held Senate seat.

The results came as voters expressed frustration with the economy and the war in Iran, which began earlier this year following American and Israeli military strikes.