Denmark moves to extend burqa and niqab ban to schools and universities

The Danish government says it plans to extend the country’s existing ban on full-face veils in public places to include schools and universities.
Immigration and Integration Minister Rasmus Stoklund said the proposal would apply to items such as burqas and niqabs, arguing that face-covering garments have no place in educational settings.
“Burqas, niqabs, or other clothing that hides people’s faces have no place in a Danish classroom,” Stoklund said in a statement. He added that Denmark already prohibits face coverings in public spaces and said the same rules should apply within educational institutions.
Denmark introduced a nationwide ban on full-face veils in public places in August 2018, with violators subject to fines.
The measure has drawn criticism from human rights organizations and religious groups, which argue the policy is discriminatory and infringes on freedom of religion and women’s freedom of choice.
Supporters of the ban have countered that it promotes social cohesion and integration, particularly among immigrant communities. Stoklund said the proposed extension is intended to support girls and women facing what he described as “honour culture and outdated norms.”
“With this bill, we are sending a very clear signal to girls and women from immigrant backgrounds in particular that we support them in their fight against honour culture and outdated norms,” he said.
Hans Andersen, a spokesperson for the Liberal Party (Venstre), also voiced support for the proposal, saying it is incompatible with Danish values for students to attend class with their faces fully covered.
“It is un-Danish for girls and women to sit completely covered in classrooms where the teacher cannot see the faces of those they are teaching,” Andersen said.
The government is expected to formally present the bill to Denmark’s parliament in February 2026.
The move comes amid similar debates elsewhere in Europe. On Dec. 11, Austria’s parliament passed legislation banning headscarves in schools for girls under the age of 14.