Denmark moves to extend burqa and niqab ban to schools and universities

The Danish government says it plans to extend the country’s existing ban on full-face veils in public places to include schools and universities.

Immigration and Integration Minister Rasmus Stoklund said the proposal would apply to items such as burqas and niqabs, arguing that face-covering garments have no place in educational settings.

“Burqas, niqabs, or other clothing that hides people’s faces have no place in a Danish classroom,” Stoklund said in a statement. He added that Denmark already prohibits face coverings in public spaces and said the same rules should apply within educational institutions.

Denmark introduced a nationwide ban on full-face veils in public places in August 2018, with violators subject to fines.