Dennis Modry

Dr. Dennis Modry 

 Courtesy Bridge City News/YouTube

Former Alberta Prosperity Project (APP) CEO Dennis Modry said he is thinking about running for the Alberta United Conservative Party in the next election. 

“I thought that I might be able to play a more valuable role as a member of the government,” said Modry in a Wednesday interview. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

AB Sovereignty
AB Sovereignty

Very standup guy. He'd be a great addition to our legislature, regardless of party.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.