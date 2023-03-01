Modry was APP CEO since it was founded in 2022, overseeing a team dedicated to ensuring Alberta is prosperous.
Modry implemented Western Canada's first heart and lung transplant program. He performed the first heart transplant in 1985 and the first heart combined transplant with two lungs in 1986.
He said he is thinking about running in Edmonton-Riverview but more due diligence is needed before he makes a final decision.
Since the APP is a non-partisan organization, he said it would be inappropriate for him to run for any party while he was the CEO.
He said there is “an existential threat to this province and generally the values of Western civilization if we don’t stand up against what the federal government is trying to do to Alberta and this country.”
He claimed the UCP has got behind the movement the APP started. He noted how it is looking into a provincial police force, pension, immigration, employment insurance, and provincial tax collection.
Modry went on to say there are five interpretations of Alberta sovereignty: More control in Canada, full control, joining the United States, becoming an independent country, and forming a new country within the rest of Western Canada. He acknowledged an Alberta independence referendum is a tool which could be used to provide more sovereignty.
It is up to caucus to decide if it wants to negotiate a new relationship with the Canadian government. If he were a member of caucus, he said he would likely be for it.
Modry said he is against the "just transition", fertilizer emissions cap, carbon tax, equalization, and current healthcare system. He complained about the World Economic Forum and the United Nations wanting to control people with digital IDs and currencies.
Modry said he did not want to run for the Wildrose Independence Party of Alberta or Independence Party of Alberta because the independence movement is so fractured those parties will not make a dent. He said it was important for him to support a party which had a chance.
He called Alberta Premier Danielle Smith “the right leader for this particular time.”
Modry concluded by saying he operated on more than 7,000 patients as a cardiac surgeon. These patients put their trust in him to get them through the surgery.
“Well I would like to put their trust in me that I have the same interest now, but through a position in government,” he said.
“Rather than helping one person at a time, I think I might be able to help millions of people at a time.”
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(1) comment
Very standup guy. He'd be a great addition to our legislature, regardless of party.
