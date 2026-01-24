News

Dental care plan costs surge as administration overruns near $860 million

Dentist exam
Dentist exam Courtesy CBC
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Cdnpoli
Health Canada
Canada Dental Benefit
Employment And Social Development Canada
Kelly Mccauley
Health Minister Marjorie Michel
Sun Life Assurance Company

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news