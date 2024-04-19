Dentists bare their teeth over Liberal's $13-billion plan

The Canadian Dental Association (CDA) expressed concerns about the complexity and low participation rates of the Liberal's Dental Care Plan during a session with the Commons finance committee, says Blacklock's Reporter.While Health Minister Mark Holland remained optimistic, the association highlighted significant challenges that need to be addressed.According to Aaron Burry, CEO of the CDA, the Canada Dental Care Plan is fraught with bureaucracy and confusion, with 61% of dentists declining to participate. Burry emphasized that the program's complexity and authorization processes could disrupt patient care, posing a significant challenge to its success.Contrary to popular belief, the program does not provide free dental care, Burry clarified. Many Canadians mistakenly assume that all dental work is covered, when in reality, the program only covers a portion of the usual customary fees. Moreover, paperwork and administrative requirements are cumbersome, and fee schedules do not align with provincial rates.Burry highlighted the need for clarity on various aspects of the program, including the coordination of benefits with provincial programs and the level of services that will be preauthorized to meet patient needs. These uncertainties add to the concerns of dentists regarding the bureaucratic demands the program may impose on their practices.Despite the challenges raised by the CDA, Holland expressed confidence in the program's success. While acknowledging dentists' worries, Holland assured that the government is actively addressing their concerns and expects the majority of dentists to participate in the program.