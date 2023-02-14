Laith Marouf

Laith Marouf

 Courtesy of Laith Marouf

The Department of Canadian Heritage yesterday admitted it did not do its homework in awarding a six-figure grant to an anti-Semite who fantasized on Twitter about shooting Jews. The department did not explain why it took months to cancel the contract with activist Laith Marouf, now a resident of Beirut, according to Blacklock's Reporter.

“It was felt on paper that it met the criteria,” Mala Khanna, associate deputy heritage minister, testified at the House of Commons heritage committee. Managers “were relying on the initial vetting” when they approved a $133,822 grant to the Community Media Advocacy Centre, she added.

Tags

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

Recommended for you

(4) comments

jokeco68
jokeco68

Part of the WEF playbook is to plead ignorance and incompetence while furthering the NWO agenda. People need to wake up to this reality.

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

This is exactly the type of person the malevolent child psychopath Trudeau and his WEF handlers want in positions of influence

Divide Destroy and Distract is their go to playbook

Report Add Reply
G K
G K

"The department did not explain why it took months to cancel the contract"

Because they're inept?

Report Add Reply
john.lankers
john.lankers

Come on. Who really believes this was an oversight?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.