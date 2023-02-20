Parliament Hill
Courtesy of CBC

The Department of Environment yesterday introduced the most sweeping lead ban since Parliament outlawed the retail sale of leaded gasoline in 1990. Toxic lead wheel weights are now restricted, but regulators stopped short of banning hunters’ lead ammunition and fishing jigs and sinkers, according to Blacklock's Reporter.

“Lead wheel weights are lost on roads and highways every year and generate lead dust,” the department wrote in a Regulatory Impact Analysis Statement. “This dust can build up in soil, enter waterways through runoff or be inhaled. These pathways of exposure to lead dust can give rise to adverse human health and environmental impacts.”

Tags

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

Recommended for you

(4) comments

LJeromeS
LJeromeS

my bet is that this is a back-door ban on guns. If the ammo is banned, and you cant get it, owning the gun is not a lot of help.

Report Add Reply
Alberta1234
Alberta1234

In order to save humanity, we need to ban the Department of the Environment.

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

Anything to distract from the number of Sudden Adult Death Syndrome that seems to be increasing. How about a law to ban Liberal and NDP governments, that would save more Canadian lives. How many Canadian citizens have been put to death through MAID under this regime?

Report Add Reply
gporter
gporter

"it will outlaw the manufacture and import of lead wheel weights without a federal permit." In reality, they haven't banned them, instead they've found another way to make money off them. A wheel weight tax.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.