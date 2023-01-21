The Department of Health in an internal report is proposing a crackdown on internet vendors in the name of consumer safety. It suggested foreign e-commerce companies be required to have “a domestic presence to sell products in Canada," according to Blacklock's Reporter.
“While online shopping is certainly not a new phenomenon, the recent and significant increase in consumer preference for online purchases will likely pose new challenges in the future as this trend continues to grow,” said the report Evaluation Of The Consumer Product Safety Program.
Some 27 million Canadians buy goods and services on the internet, including electronics, apparel and furniture, according to the International Trade Administration. Sales average as high as $5.2 billion a month.
“More consumers are turning to online retailers,” said the Evaluation report. “Often, these retailers do not have a domestic presence, and therefore it is more difficult to verify compliance with Canadian regulations and legislation.”
Foreign internet vendors are also not subject to the Food And Drugs Act or Consumer Product Safety Act. The legislation mandates safety codes for products from cosmetics to clothing, detergent, furniture, household appliances and sporting goods.
“The program does not currently conduct market-wide surveillance of consumer products for compliance,” said Evaluation.
“The Consumer Product Safety Program should expand its efforts to address consumer safety for online products,” it said. Remedies included “requiring a domestic presence to sell products in Canada.”
“If the seller does not have a Canadian presence and if there is a health or safety concern with the product Health Canada would be limited in actions it could take against that company,” wrote the department. “Furthermore when Canadians make purchases from companies that are entirely outside of Canada they are in fact both ‘importers’ and ‘consumers,’” it added.
“As such these individuals would be considered to be importers under the Consumer Product Safety Act with the duties and responsibilities that entails.”
The Evaluation report did not explain how regulators would police internet vendors or enforce a requirement they maintain an office or agent in Canada. The growth of e-commerce sales “presents a number of issues,” it said.
“Consumers have been increasingly turning to digital rather than brick and mortar retailers for their consumer goods, a trend which has intensified following public health measures introduced in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” wrote staff. “E-commerce accounted for about 1.5% of retail purchases in 2011, the year the Consumer Product Safety Act came into force, and peaked at 11.4% in 2020. This trend presents a number of issues.”
“Increasing consumer purchases from online and international marketplaces is an emerging issue that may require new approaches and dedicated attention in order to be addressed,” it said.
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
(4) comments
Let’s see, Health Canada is concerned that I may buy a product that they have not certified as safe by their standards. This is the same organization/government that continues to tout the safety of the Covid jabs, who refuse to label GMO products, who “spot-check” less than 1% of sea-cans coming into this country. Anybody who relies on any government organization to protect them is an utter fool!
It's for our safety? How is making up Canadian standards safer than following globally accepted standards? The WTO has ruled many times against such claims made by Canada.
Canada has a long history of restricting trade and controlling citizens access to global markets. After taking Western Canada by force Canada immediately began limiting products available, restricting imports and even outlawing Western Canadians from selling their products to the world.
Even today Canada is restricting Western Canadians access to global markets and forces us to buy all too often inferior and more expensive Canadian products including food, cars and much more.
Federalists, those wanting to remain in Canada's Confederation should explain why that is preferable to a more open system that encourages local businesses and allows citizens and companies to buy and sell globally.
In the name of Health Tyranny, they locked us down physically, they want to lock us down with passports, and now they want to lock us down financially. What next? the Camps? the Gas Chambers? When are the people going to rise up and challenge this?
They wont rise up. They will help load the friends into the cattle cars. We got to witness this over the last 3 yrs. People attacking others for not wearing masks. Im sure if they has called for the unvaxxed to be rounded up people would have rejoiced.
