Credit Cards
Courtesy of CBC

The Department of Health in an internal report is proposing a crackdown on internet vendors in the name of consumer safety. It suggested foreign e-commerce companies be required to have “a domestic presence to sell products in Canada," according to Blacklock's Reporter.

“While online shopping is certainly not a new phenomenon, the recent and significant increase in consumer preference for online purchases will likely pose new challenges in the future as this trend continues to grow,” said the report Evaluation Of The Consumer Product Safety Program.

Tags

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

Recommended for you

(4) comments

CrotchetyOldBastard
CrotchetyOldBastard

Let’s see, Health Canada is concerned that I may buy a product that they have not certified as safe by their standards. This is the same organization/government that continues to tout the safety of the Covid jabs, who refuse to label GMO products, who “spot-check” less than 1% of sea-cans coming into this country. Anybody who relies on any government organization to protect them is an utter fool!

Report Add Reply
Canadian in Western Canada
Canadian in Western Canada

It's for our safety? How is making up Canadian standards safer than following globally accepted standards? The WTO has ruled many times against such claims made by Canada.

Canada has a long history of restricting trade and controlling citizens access to global markets. After taking Western Canada by force Canada immediately began limiting products available, restricting imports and even outlawing Western Canadians from selling their products to the world.

Even today Canada is restricting Western Canadians access to global markets and forces us to buy all too often inferior and more expensive Canadian products including food, cars and much more.

Federalists, those wanting to remain in Canada's Confederation should explain why that is preferable to a more open system that encourages local businesses and allows citizens and companies to buy and sell globally.

Report Add Reply
Resolute
Resolute

In the name of Health Tyranny, they locked us down physically, they want to lock us down with passports, and now they want to lock us down financially. What next? the Camps? the Gas Chambers? When are the people going to rise up and challenge this?

Report Add Reply
Machuugoo
Machuugoo

They wont rise up. They will help load the friends into the cattle cars. We got to witness this over the last 3 yrs. People attacking others for not wearing masks. Im sure if they has called for the unvaxxed to be rounded up people would have rejoiced.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.