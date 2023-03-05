Ukraine Hand
The Department of Immigration has budgeted for the war in Ukraine to continue into 2024. Managers set aside millions to cover free hotel bookings for unsponsored refugees who land in Canada with no place to stay, according to Blacklock's Reporter.

“Canada is seeking to establish a contract for booking services and temporary accommodations…for a period of up to 12 months including all options,” the department wrote in a contract notice to hotelkeepers. Costs for the year were budgeted at $3.75 million.

northrungrader
northrungrader

I wonder if they will be allowed to vote in the next Liberal election, to pay for their bribe?

