Many Canadian vets must wait more than a year for claims to be settled

 By Mike D'Amour

Eight years after the Veterans Hiring Act was passed, the Department of Veterans Affairs yesterday said it had no figures on how many veterans were actually hired. “We absolutely believe in hiring veterans,” Steven Harris, assistant deputy minister, testified at the Commons veterans affairs committee, according to Blacklock's Reporter.

“We know veterans can struggle with adapting to the civilian workplace,” said Harris. “We’re developing tools,” he added. “We do make efforts, listening to employers as part of our strategy.”

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

(2) comments

gordonpratt
gordonpratt

The word 'veteran' used to mean someone who had fought in a war. Now it means anybody who served in the armed forces. Why provide lifetime security for the latter group?

GmaB
GmaB

Bill C27 was passed in 2015. Seven years later, and you are “in the midst of developing a strategy..it’s in the very early stages”! Do you think you could put a real rush on this and maybe come up with a plan before the end of this century?

