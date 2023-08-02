Ron DeSantis

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

 Gage Skidmore, Wikimedia Commons,

Diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs were abolished Tuesday from Walt Disney World’s governing district, now controlled by appointees of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The board of the area of Orlando, formerly called the Reedy Creek Improvement District, said the move will end “hiring and contracting programs that discriminated against Americans based on gender and race, costing taxpayers millions of dollars.”

Mila
Mila

Great job by DeSantis in cleaning this up. DIE/DEI is just a new veneer on an old, bad idea. Its foundation is Marxist and Marxism is nothing more than an ideology of resentment and division.

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

[thumbup]

guest1019
guest1019

Please send some of that backbone to Canada.

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

[thumbup]

