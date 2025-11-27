Details emerge about horrific National Guard shooting in DC

Less than 24 hours after the shooting, the world continues to learn details about the Washington D.C. shooter, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, and the two National Guard members who were shot on Wednesday. On Wednesday, Lakanwal, a 29-year-old Afghan national, was arrested after shooting a pair of National Guard members.The victims, identified as 20-year-old Sarah Beckstrom and 24-year-old Andrew Wolfe, remain in the hospital in critical condition. According to D.C. U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro, the victims were “sworn in” as National Guard members 24 hours before being shot. Officials have stated that Lakanwal turned around a corner on a street, blocks away from the White House, and opened fire on the victims before being shot and taken down by other guard members. “We will make America totally safe again, and we will bring the perpetrator of this barbaric attack to swift and certain justice, if the bullets going in the opposite direction haven't already done that,” said U.S. President Donald Trump in a video on Wednesday. .The motive of the shooting is unknown, but the act is being investigated as a possible act of terrorism. “We’re waiting right now, of course, on the prognosis of the young man and woman who are in the hospital,” said U.S. Attorney General Pamela Bondi to Fox News. “So it is going to depend on, on what happens to them. Again we’re praying for a recovery for them, but worst case scenario, minimum, life in prison with terrorism charges,” she said, adding there is still a very active investigation.Lakanwal will be charged with assault, with the intent to kill, according to U.S. officials. Details have emerged about Lakanwal, who was an Afghan national who entered the U.S. in 2021 under a program called “Operation Allies Welcome.” He was granted asylum in April, and his last known residence was in Bellingham, Washington. “This attack underscores the single greatest national security threat facing our nation,” Trump said in a video.“The last administration let in 20 million unknown and unvetted foreigners from all over the world, from places that you don't want even know about.”Trump has vowed to reevaluate immigrants who have entered the U.S.“We must now reexamine every single alien who has entered our country from Afghanistan under Biden, and we must take all necessary measures to ensure the removal of any alien from any country who does not belong here, or add benefit to our country,” Trump said in a video. “If they can't love our country, we don't want them.”Lakanwal worked with the CIA while in Afghanistan, according to CIA Director John Ratcliffe. “We are fully investigating that aspect of his background as well, to include any known associates that are either overseas or here in the United States of America,” said FBI Director Kash Patel in a press conference Thursday. Investigations, led by the FBI, are ongoing and span “coast-to-coast,” according to Patel. “You picked the wrong target, the wrong city and the wrong country, and you will be sorry for the violence and the evil that you perpetrated in our nation’s capital,” Pirro told reporters.