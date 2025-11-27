Sarah Beckstrom and Andrew Wolfe, the victims of the Washington shooting.
Sarah Beckstrom and Andrew Wolfe, the victims of the Washington shooting. WashintonAmerica.Net (X)
News

Details emerge about horrific National Guard shooting in DC

As officals continue to investigate Wednesday's shooting, the public has learned more about the perpetrator.
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Donald Trump
John Ratcliffe
Jeanine Pirro
Kash Patel
Attorney General Pam Bondi
Washington shooting
Rahmanullah Lakanwal
Sarah Beckstrom
Andrew Wolfe
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news