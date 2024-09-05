Details released on RCMP shooting of indigenous teen in Wetaskiwin

The first details of the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old indigenous boy by the RCMP in Wetaskiwin have been released by the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT).They are conducting an independent investigation into the August 30 incident.The incident began at 12:28 a.m. when RCMP received a 911 call from the youth, who reported being followed by individuals intending to harm him. A lone officer located the youth in the area of 56 St. and 37A Ave. at 12:43 a.m., where the two engaged in conversation. The youth handed over a machete and a knife during the exchange.While initially cooperative, the youth fled when the officer attempted to apprehend and search him, prompting the officer to follow him in his vehicle. Additional officers arrived to assist, and the youth was eventually located in a nearby field.According to ASIRT, a confrontation ensued when officers approached, during which two officers discharged their firearms, striking the youth. Despite receiving immediate first aid and being transported to the hospital, the teenager succumbed to his injuries.ASIRT is now conducting a full, independent investigation into the use of force by the RCMP officers involved. Investigators are reviewing watchguard video footage and all relevant communications from the RCMP. ASIRT is asking anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.