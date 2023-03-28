A heartbreaking image taken only an hour before the shooting at Covenant Presbyterian School in Nashville has been shared on social media.
Pediatric surgeon Britney Grayson had been talking to students about her recent visit to Kenya only minutes before 28-year-old Audrey Hale walked into the school and began firing.
Grayson explained she had driven away from the school at 10:12 am CDT; one minute later, Hale began her massacre, killing three students and three staff members.
Police identified the victims as Evelyn Dieckhaus, William Kinney, and Hallie Scruggs, all aged nine, as well as substitute teacher Cynthia Peak, 61, custodian Mike Hill, 61, and head of school Katherine Koonce, 60.
“There are no words for this feeling. I think the normal feeling is supposed to be relief — relief that we were already gone and our lives are safe,” Grayson said on Twitter approximately an hour after the shooting.
“But to do what I do makes me literally one of the most qualified people on the planet to help in that situation. Why had we driven away just minutes before? Could I have helped those children if we were still there?”
“I feel guilty for being safe.”
“But furthermore, why are our children being massacred in their schools?! I have no idea when this country will have had enough and I’m utterly, completely, totally shocked that, as a nation, we aren't there yet.”
We drove away at 10:12am and less than 20 minutes later, at least 3 children were shot right there on the campus. There are no words for this feeling. I think the normal feeling is supposed to be relief- relief that we were already gone and our lives are safe. (2/)
Shortly afterwards, Grayson added: “Three children are confirmed dead. Three children who learned the word "Jambo" this morning from us in chapel. Three children who were learning all the verses of Amazing Grace to sing for grandparents’ day next week. Three children who didn't have to die.”
Shay Bottomley is a Reporter for the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of Portsmouth, and has previously covered Windsor and Maidenhead in the UK.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.