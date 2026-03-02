'DEVILS CURVE: Canadian one of two dead, alongside multiple injured in Punta Cana bus crash

Two people have died, one a Canadian national, and many more have been injured after a bus, mainly containing tourists, slid off the road near a stretch of road in the Dominican Republic referred to as the "devil's curve."According to reports, the bus was full of travellers when it lost control and slid off the road and into a ditch on the side of the road. Ambulances and emergency personnel were on hand to transport the injured to the hospital in the nearby town of Villa Hermosa.The Dominican Republic is a popular destination for Canadian snowbirds, especially around this time of year, with the Caribbean nation being the sixth most popular destination for Canadian tourists and the second most popular destination in the Caribbean after Cuba.The Canadian Embassy in the Dominican Republic put out a statement on Twitter saying that they were "aware of a tourist bus accident involving Canadians in the Dominican Republic and are in contact with local authorities."Further details about the crash have not been released, and the identity of the deceased Canadian national has not been released due to privacy concerns.