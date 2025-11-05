Devon RCMP searching for man charged with sexual offences against a minor

Devon RCMP are asking the public for help locating Darryl Labrecque, 48, who faces multiple charges including sexual interference with a person under 16, invitation to sexual touching under 16, and breach of release conditions. The charges stem from a report received on October 10.Labrecque, a Devon resident, is currently wanted on an active arrest warrant and is believed to be avoiding police. He is described as approximately 5-ft., 6-ins., 123 lbs, with brown hair and hazel eyes.Anyone with information on Labrecque’s whereabouts is urged to contact Devon RCMP at 780-987-3414 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com, or via the P3 Tips app available on Apple and Google Play.