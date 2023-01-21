Jeremy MacKenzie

Diagolon founder Jeremy MacKenzie poses for a photo

 Courtesy of Jeremy MacKenzie

Canadian Armed Forces veteran and Diagolon leader Jeremy MacKenzie has been de-banked from Scotiabank and banned from entering any of its branches.

"I have 30 days to find alternative means of financing the mortgage on the home, where my children live and everything else you could imagine," MacKenzie said in a Facebook post on Friday.

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

(12) comments

Bluewaffle
Bluewaffle

You reap what you sow - in this case Jeremy ruined his own life for the sake of his need to feel victimized. Cry me a river.

Mars Hill
Mars Hill

I believe Jeremy will be OK, he's a Patriot fighter, father and I think husband. It's my understanding that shortly the banks will for the most part be drastically reduced in number and influence; they'll be around to provide basic service for we the people.

Bluewaffle
Bluewaffle

Good :) I for one am glad another convoy member’s life has been ruined. You reap what you sow, Jeremy. byebye

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

Welcome to Stalinist USSR, present-day Cuba, 1930s-1940s Germany. Take your pick; they're all the same.

Now add the Trudeau-Singh-Notley coalition in present-day Canada to the list.

guest714
guest714

Our Canadian reality is being shaped by money and greed that’s it that’s all

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

This is what Fascism looked like in 1930s-1940s Germany. Corporations like Bayer, Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz et cetera worked hand-in-glove with government. Here in Canada, banks are working hand-in-glove with the Trudeau-Singh-Notley coalition as our rights are taken away without us having any say.

guest714
guest714

We all need to get rid of these eastern banks for good. These banks should be considered financial terrorists. If your not involved in illegal money in the bank they should have no right to debank you . My 8 year old daughter wanted to donate to the convoy is she a terrorist I don’t think so. The convoy was probably one of the more important Canadian movements in history. And it came from people sick and tired of a rich kid running our country into the ground. Corporations and governments don’t go hand in hand it’s a recipe for disaster. Don’t tell the WEF that, the WEF supporting businesses and corporations are easily the biggest environment problem humanity has. They need to be stoped before the everyday citizen does. And to the people that still think this stuff is conspiracy theory your gonna wake up with nothing sooner or later.

Canadian in Western Canada
Canadian in Western Canada

Freeland and Trudeau made it clear, they would keep some of the powers. Here it appears we can see some of those powers from the renamed War Measures Act even though the Act was not passed.

We are still subject to having our accounts frozen, still subject to having our purchases scrutinized by banks and governments, Canada still has political prisoners, still monitors and tracks cellphones. We are still living with martial laws.

This is 21st century Canada. To federalists I ask, why stay? Maybe we can't do better but shouldn't we try?

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Regardless of what you think about Mackenzie

This is Trudeau’s Orwellian nightmare Chinada in 2023 and sooner than later it’s coming for anyone with an independent thought of any kind that goes against the regime narrative

GeorgeOfTheJungle
GeorgeOfTheJungle

I've recently debunked the Royal Bank and moved to a Credit Union. After the bank freezing episode and the LGBT promos of the major banks I don't have any trust in the banks. Reading this story just confirms my suspicions and satisfies me that I made the right choice.

Mars Hill
Mars Hill

You did the best thing.

kerkeo
kerkeo

Wow...just wow. First off what happened to innocence untill proven guilty? Why would the bank care unless he is proven guilty of crimes, I'm not sure how or why they would do this. Government???

