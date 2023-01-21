Canadian Armed Forces veteran and Diagolon leader Jeremy MacKenzie has been de-banked from Scotiabank and banned from entering any of its branches.
"I have 30 days to find alternative means of financing the mortgage on the home, where my children live and everything else you could imagine," MacKenzie said in a Facebook post on Friday.
"No, they wouldn't give a reason. No, there's no appeal process. I'm not even allowed to step foot in any branch location. But hey, is Jordan Petersons twitter account in danger?"
In a phone call with a bank teller that MacKenzie recorded and posted online, he was told that he would receive a letter informing him that Scotiabank had terminated their relationship. "The bank has determined this relationship is outside of its risk appetite," the teller said.
MacKenzie was arrested by the RCMP back in September after he was charged over the summer with assault, pointing a firearm, mischief, and using a restricted weapon in a careless manner. He was granted bail and released from a Saskatchewan prison back in November.
Morgan May, MacKenzie's girlfriend, previously told the Western Standard the incident that led to his arrest was "fabricated," and there was never any firearm involved.
MacKenzie and his group Diagolon — which is based off a fictional and satirical country stretching from Alaska to Florida — have been through a slew of controversies over the past few years. The incidents range from crude statements MacKenzie and his followers have made during livestreams, to Diagolon patches that were found alongside firearms during the border blockade in Coutts, AB in early 2022, to a meeting with Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre (Carleton, ON.)
While the Canadian Anti-Hate Network has called Diagolon a far-right, accelerationist group, MacKenzie has repeatedly explained that Diagolon is a "joke country," and that the mainstream media, Liberal and NDP politicians and RCMP have exaggerated the threat his group poses.
MacKenzie was not given any specific reasons as to why his Scotiabank account is being shut down. MacKenzie was told he has 30 days from the time he receives a letter from Scotiabank until his account is closed.
But the veteran is also banned from visiting any Scotiabank branches in person without first getting written consent from the bank.
"So just to recap, I'm being de-banked, I'm banned from the bank, there are no reasons given, there's nobody to contact, and that's it. Is that right?" MacKenzie asked the bank teller.
"There will be some contact information in that letter," the bank teller responded. "If there's anything you need help with in terms of your accounts, you can email your branch and discuss it with them. I understand your frustration."
"You don't though," MacKenzie responded. "It's not frustration. This is catastrophically ruinous to most people. I can't imagine this is something people typically deal with, so I don't appreciate you saying that you understand, because you certainly don't. Have you ever been de-banked before?"
MacKenzie was also told Scotiabank won't be renewing his mortgage, so he will need to make arrangements with an alternative institution. Further details will be provided in the letter he will receive from the bank.
"Does this letter come with any pamphlets from the government regarding medical assistance in dying?" MacKenzie jokingly asked. The bank teller responded that the letter wouldn't come with any government pamphlets.
"Thank you so much," MacKenzie said before ending the phone call. "Folks, this is Canada."
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
(12) comments
You reap what you sow - in this case Jeremy ruined his own life for the sake of his need to feel victimized. Cry me a river.
I believe Jeremy will be OK, he's a Patriot fighter, father and I think husband. It's my understanding that shortly the banks will for the most part be drastically reduced in number and influence; they'll be around to provide basic service for we the people.
Good :) I for one am glad another convoy member’s life has been ruined. You reap what you sow, Jeremy. byebye
Welcome to Stalinist USSR, present-day Cuba, 1930s-1940s Germany. Take your pick; they're all the same.
Now add the Trudeau-Singh-Notley coalition in present-day Canada to the list.
Our Canadian reality is being shaped by money and greed that’s it that’s all
This is what Fascism looked like in 1930s-1940s Germany. Corporations like Bayer, Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz et cetera worked hand-in-glove with government. Here in Canada, banks are working hand-in-glove with the Trudeau-Singh-Notley coalition as our rights are taken away without us having any say.
We all need to get rid of these eastern banks for good. These banks should be considered financial terrorists. If your not involved in illegal money in the bank they should have no right to debank you . My 8 year old daughter wanted to donate to the convoy is she a terrorist I don’t think so. The convoy was probably one of the more important Canadian movements in history. And it came from people sick and tired of a rich kid running our country into the ground. Corporations and governments don’t go hand in hand it’s a recipe for disaster. Don’t tell the WEF that, the WEF supporting businesses and corporations are easily the biggest environment problem humanity has. They need to be stoped before the everyday citizen does. And to the people that still think this stuff is conspiracy theory your gonna wake up with nothing sooner or later.
Freeland and Trudeau made it clear, they would keep some of the powers. Here it appears we can see some of those powers from the renamed War Measures Act even though the Act was not passed.
We are still subject to having our accounts frozen, still subject to having our purchases scrutinized by banks and governments, Canada still has political prisoners, still monitors and tracks cellphones. We are still living with martial laws.
This is 21st century Canada. To federalists I ask, why stay? Maybe we can't do better but shouldn't we try?
Regardless of what you think about Mackenzie
This is Trudeau’s Orwellian nightmare Chinada in 2023 and sooner than later it’s coming for anyone with an independent thought of any kind that goes against the regime narrative
I've recently debunked the Royal Bank and moved to a Credit Union. After the bank freezing episode and the LGBT promos of the major banks I don't have any trust in the banks. Reading this story just confirms my suspicions and satisfies me that I made the right choice.
You did the best thing.
Wow...just wow. First off what happened to innocence untill proven guilty? Why would the bank care unless he is proven guilty of crimes, I'm not sure how or why they would do this. Government???
