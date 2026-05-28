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Dinning, Toews launch new federalist group to fight independence

One-time Alberta treasurer Jim Dinning chaired the APP Engagement Panel in 2024.
One-time Alberta treasurer Jim Dinning chaired the APP Engagement Panel in 2024.
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Abpoli
Ableg
Travis Toews
Keith Wilson
Jim Dinning
Lead not Leave
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