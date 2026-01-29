Direct flights from UAE to Calgary with Etihad Airways expected to boost investment and tourism

Etihad Airways will launch direct flights between Abu Dhabi and Calgary starting November 3, in a move expected to strengthen Alberta’s trade, investment and tourism ties with the Middle East. The national airline of the United Arab Emirates will operate the route four times per week, giving business and leisure travellers direct access to Western Canada while opening new commercial opportunities for Alberta companies in the region.The announcement follows a series of Alberta government initiatives to expand economic ties with the UAE, including the opening of a provincial office in Abu Dhabi and multiple trade missions over the past two years. In 2024, Alberta exported $248 million in goods to the UAE, including canola seed, wheat, lentils and machinery, while the country re-exported more than 40% of Alberta’s exports to neighbouring markets. Imports from the UAE totaled $55.4 million.Premier Danielle Smith said the new route reflects the growing partnership between Alberta and the UAE. “Etihad’s decision to launch service to Alberta reflects confidence in our market and recognition of the value our province offers. This announcement helps position Alberta as a hub for global travel and commerce,” she said..Economic Development Minister Joseph Schow highlighted the benefits for Alberta businesses. “Increasingly, Alberta is building relationships around the globe that are having a direct impact on the strength and success of our economy. This is a major step forward in Alberta’s relationship with the United Arab Emirates, opening doors for more business that benefits both jurisdictions,” he said.Tourism Minister Andrew Boitchenko said the direct route will bring more visitors and increased spending to the province. “It reinforces Alberta’s position as one of Canada’s leading travel destinations, creates jobs, supports local businesses and grows the visitor economy,” he said.Etihad CEO Antonoaldo Neves called the Calgary–Abu Dhabi service a “significant and historic step” in the airline’s global expansion, offering seamless access to Calgary for travellers from the Middle East and across Etihad’s international network. .Calgary Airports President Chris Dinsdale added that the route “is key to connecting our region’s leisure and business travellers to important locations in the Middle East, as well as a wealth of linked destinations in Africa, Asia and around the world.”The new flights are expected to deepen ties in trade sectors including oil and gas, carbon capture and storage, hydrogen, agriculture, data centres and life sciences, cementing Alberta’s role as a global hub for commerce and tourism.