Parliament Hill
Courtesy of CBC

A now-disbanded Crown corporation has passed its last audit. Investigators said all projects funded by PPP Canada will be completed this year within budget, according to Blacklock's Reporter.

“All 24 funded legacy projects inherited by the Department of Infrastructure in 2018 are scheduled to be substantially completed by 2023,” said an internal audit. Spending of the $1.2 billion PPP Canada fund included $602 million for public transit, $324 million for roads and $188 million for water, sewer and waste disposal plants.

Tags

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

G K
G K

But how much was spent on slush funds for liberal insiders and hangers-on?

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

I dont support too much government interference in the development of initiative to private enterprise. However, we must view the disbanding of this with a jaded view. Less of this could result in more direct government management, which would be worse. Lowering taxes is the best way to ensure private sector's ability to contribute and develop services that can be utilized by government and the citizens. The concept that government have to build an economy is not true. They just have to get out of the way. One roadblock is taxes. Taxes allow them to manage our lives, control us. That is what has to stop

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.