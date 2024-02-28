Disciplinary hearing for BC doctor Charles Hoffe adjourned

A well-known B.C. doctor facing misconduct charges over public statements on COVID-19 vaccines had his hearing adjourned at the request of his lawyer.The College of Physicians and Surgeons of British Columbia (CPSBC) had scheduled hearings for Dr. Charles Hoffe for March 4 to 15, 2024. On February 27, the CPSBC emailed those who registered for online access to the hearings that they were adjourned until a later, unspecified date.In an interview with the Western Standard, Hoffe said this adjournment, the third in the disciplinary process, did not mean the college was backing off."No, no, not at all. They're doubling down. I've had such a flood of emails and text messages and phone calls because everyone's saying, 'Well, so, what does this mean?'" Hoffe said by phone.Hoffe said the adjournment was requested by his lawyer, Lee Turner, who needs more time to handle a document dump by the college. Hoffe said it included more than 1,000 pages, including 167 pages of legal documents, citing 43 court cases."They sent it to Lee nine days before the trial, knowing that there's absolutely no way he can deal with it before the trial. The college is asking the disciplinary panel to take judicial notice of everything that college has said," Hoffe explained."When they grant judicial notice to something, they're acknowledging that it is something that can't be contested that it is that it is irrefutable fact. And that therefore, if it's irrefutable facts, nobody can give evidence against it."Hoffe said his prosecutors had agreed a few weeks before the trial on the deadline for providing documents, then contravened it."They've submitted all these documents after that deadline. And not only that, that they are going to be calling more expert witnesses and have more expert testimonies. And they just haven't found the people yet that are going to do them. But they've just told us they're going to be doing this," Hoffe explained."They're not playing by the rules.... Suddenly they are being extremely devious and dishonest."Hoffe said the tactic of judicial notice had been similarly and "widely abused" in other cases in the pandemic era to "block evidence" from being presented to court of vaccine risks and harms. The safety of the vaccine would then be considered a given, preventing Hoffe or others from saying otherwise."I have these eight really highly qualified expert witnesses from around the world, the US, Canada and the UK, to deal with the very specific accusations of misinformation that the college had leveled against me. And so I think the college didn't expect so much opposition," Hoffe said."Suddenly they are being extremely devious and dishonest. This is like trial by ambush. This is just trying to railroad everything."The committee will inquire into Hoffe’s alleged misconduct, namely that, he contravened standards imposed under the Health Professions Act, including but not limited to the Canadian Medical Association's Code of Ethics and Professionalism by publishing statements on social media and other digital platforms that were misleading, incorrect or inflammatory about vaccinations, treatments, and public measures relating to COVID-19.Hoffe, a doctor of Lytton, B.C., had his emergency room privileges removed after claiming that COVID-19 vaccines, which he did not administer, had caused harm to his patients. He later submitted 14 vaccine injury harm claims to the national reporting system."You have to realize that there was a campaign to cover up the evidence of harm," Hoffe said."They contacted the patients to tell them that that their new medical problems were not from the vaccine, and they need to get their next shot. They literally rejected every single one without examining a patient, without doing any investigation whatsoever. The vaccine injury reporting system was literally censored."Despite such rejected claims, data from B.C. and Ontario was part of a study of nearly 100 million COVID-19 vaccine recipients from around the world that found increased incidents of certain conditions following administration of the vaccine."I could have submitted double that number of vaccine injury reports. But I gave up," Hoffe said."There was no point. There's Vaccine Injury reporting forms on nine pages. And they're very time consuming. They didn't have places to put in all the weird things that I was seeing. These were forms designed for conventional vaccines that have a much smaller range of side effects. And the side effects from the COVID shots are literally everything. It's literally everything."In 2021, Hoffe had found blood clots in a majority of patients who had recently received COVID-19 vaccines. His study stopped after a forest fire burned down his practice and most of the town of Lytton, but he continues to practice medicine from home. He said many of his patients are First Nations and are not sure how to process accusations against Hoffe.