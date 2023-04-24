Disney

 Image courtesy of Wikimedia Commons

The Walt Disney Company will soon be well on its way to cutting 7,000 jobs, as layoffs have begun this week of 4,000 staff, reports online entertainment news portal Deadline.

Affected workers will all be known by Thursday, with the final round of cuts of approximately 3,000 workers expected to take place before the middle of June.

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

