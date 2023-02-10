Star Wars LGBTQ Page
Luke Skywalker is listed on the “LGBTQ+ individuals” page of the Star Wars fan encyclopedia Wookieepedia.

The reason Skywalker is now LGBTQ+ comes from “a recent short story by activist writer Sam Maggs,” according to Bounding Into Comics.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(3) comments

Left Coast
Left Coast

Don't the mentally challenged Alphabet Folks understand that if everyone is a Same-sexer, Tranny or pedophile . . . there IS No Future?

Report Add Reply
retiredpop
retiredpop

I'm sure Walt Disney is spinning like a top in his grave over all this wokeness. I doubt I will ever watch another Disney production because I know most of the characters will now be a member of the alphabet cult.

Report Add Reply
Freedom fan
Freedom fan

while you are at it let's make every character from the past, part of the skittles/alphabet crew. enough is enough.

Report Add Reply

