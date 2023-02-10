Luke Skywalker is listed on the “LGBTQ+ individuals” page of the Star Wars fan encyclopedia Wookieepedia.
The reason Skywalker is now LGBTQ+ comes from “a recent short story by activist writer Sam Maggs,” according to Bounding Into Comics.
According to Wookieepedia, the short story “Luke on the Bright Side” has Skywalker experiencing sexual feelings with another guy.
"There is a story in which he felt romantic feelings towards a guy," said Wookieepedia.
“[The] short story ‘Luke on the Bright Side.’”
In June 2022, the story published by Lucasfilm Press appeared in Stories of Jedi and Sith, the book targeted 9-12-year-olds.
Bounding Into Comics said "the actual story doesn’t appear to show any romantic feelings expressed by Luke Skywalker towards Sergeant Reyé Hollis of Alliance Special Forces despite Sam Magg’s clear history of pushing her activism into her stories.”
In a 2016 Vanity Fair article, JJ Abrams said that Star Wars needed more non-straight characters.
Mark Hamill, the actor who portrayed Skywalker, suggested in the Vanity Fair story that Skywalker “of course” is gay.
“Fans are writing and ask all these questions, 'I'm bullied in school ... I'm afraid to come out,’” said Hamill.
“They say to me, 'Could Luke be gay?' I'd say it is meant to be interpreted by the viewer ... If you think Luke is gay, of course, he is. You should not be ashamed of it. Judge Luke by his character, not by who he loves.”
Tor, a science fiction and fantasy site, published an opinion piece entitled "Do Not Make Luke Skywalker Another Tragic Gay Character" responding to Hamill’s comments in 2016.
"If he were suddenly revealed as a gay character in lieu of all that, his sexuality could be perceived by the audience as tragedy,” wrote Emmet Asher-Perrin in the piece.
“Poor Luke Skywalker, who devoted his life to others and never got the things that he wanted for himself.”
In 2021, the original Star Trek Captain Kirk, William Shatner, pointed out Skywalker has a wife and a son Ben.
The move of Skywalker towards “diversity and representation” is one of many moves by Disney to incorporate more LGBTQ characters and themes into their storylines. Such as adding preferred pronouns for all the Star Wars characters.
"Recently, a controversy emerged regarding adding preferred pronouns to all Star Wars characters on Wookieepedia,” said Sportskeeda, a fan website.
“Some felt that this was unnecessary and went against the original spirit of the space opera. Others thought it was an important step towards creating a more inclusive and diverse universe.”
The Western Standard reached out to Disney for comment and received no response.
Reporter (Saskatchewan)
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
