Diversity programs cost Canadian military $9.5 million

Newly revealed records show that the Department of National Defence has spent nearly $10 million on "equity and inclusion" programs since 2015, including expenditures on initiatives ranging from gay pride flags to gender-focused workshops.Blacklock's Reporter says according to an Inquiry of Ministry presented in the Commons, the department disclosed a total spending of $9,510,247 on these programs. Conservative MP Cheryl Gallant (Renfrew-Nipissing, Ont.) requested the figures, asking for the total value of contracts relating to diversity, equity, and inclusion services in the Department of National Defence since 2015.Among the expenses outlined in the records:Contracts totaling $283,271 were awarded to pollsters at Earnscliffe and Ipsos Reid for research on Reserve Force recruitment and perceptions of the Canadian Armed Forces among young Canadians.Dr. Rachel Zellars of St. Mary’s University received $22,600 as a guest speaker for a Black History Month event.Feminomics Ltd. of Ottawa was paid $21,750 for advice on integrating gender and diversity perspectives.Dr. Leeno Karumanchery of MESH Diversity Inc. of Ajax, Ont., received $6,050 for a talk related to equity.DDCI Consulting Inc. of Phoenix, Arizona, was paid $3,277 for a presentation on diversity and unconscious bias.Professor Rebecca Tiessen of the University of Ottawa received $1,266 for a workshop on the gendered nature of security.Dr. Tricia Logan of the University of British Columbia was paid $600 for a lecture on the history and impact of Residential Schools, and $166 was spent on transgender pride flags.In a 2021 Evaluation Of Diversity And Inclusion, the defence department highlighted the existence of two separate committees and eight programs devoted to equity. These initiatives included the appointment of advisors to innovate religious instruction and the implementation of gender-neutral uniforms."We remain committed to fostering a defence team where all members feel safe and protected," said a 2021 briefing note on Diversity And Inclusion. However, data indicated that only a small percentage of regular members and reservists, less than half of one percent, identified as transgender."While addressing diversity is a priority for the Canadian Armed Forces, it is just one of the issues facing the government," the note continued. "National Defence is dedicated to building an inclusive and modern defence team that mirrors Canada’s diversity, values, and culture."