News

Diversity programs cost Canadian military $9.5 million

A member of the military police stands with a rainbow Pride flag during 3rd Canadian Division Support Base Edmonton's second annual Pride parade
A member of the military police stands with a rainbow Pride flag during 3rd Canadian Division Support Base Edmonton's second annual Pride paradeAaron Sousa/CBC
Loading content, please wait...
Cdnpoli
Canadian Armed Forces
Gender
Diversity

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news