Diwali fireworks chaos sparks fires and over 160 complaints across northeast Calgary

The City of Calgary is cracking down after fireworks caused two fires and sparked more than 160 complaints across northeast communities this week.The fireworks were set iff during he Indian celebration of Diwali.Between October 20 and 22, police, fire, and city safety officials responded to a surge in fireworks-related calls, mostly in Redstone, Cornerstone, Skyview Ranch, Cityscape, Saddle Ridge, Taradale, and Martindale.Calgary Police received at least 167 complaints about fireworks, while Community Safety officers issued one ticket and 32 warnings. Around 60 pounds of fireworks were either surrendered or abandoned as people fled from approaching bylaw officers. Business inspectors also laid three charges for illegal firework sales after checking 75 retailers for bylaw compliance.The Calgary Fire Department responded to two major incidents tied directly to fireworks.On Monday night, crews arrived to find a pickup truck engulfed in flames on Cornerstone Way NE. Investigators believe a lit firework landed in the truck’s wheel well, igniting the blaze and causing over $30,000 in damage.Less than 30 hours later, firefighters were called to a fourth-floor blaze on a balcony at a large apartment complex on 80 Ave. N.E. Crews extinguished the fire before it spread to the interior. The residents inside were unharmed and unaware of the danger outside their unit. Investigators again found evidence pointing to fireworks as the cause.Calgary’s fire code prohibits any use of fireworks within city limits unless carried out by a certified professional with a permit. Violations can lead to steep penalties: $250 for setting off fireworks, $500 for possessing them without a permit, and another $250 for illegal sales.City officials say they will be increasing patrols and enforcement efforts in coming nights and are urging residents to celebrate safely, particularly during cultural events.Calgarians are encouraged to report illegal fireworks by calling 311.For more details, visit Calgary.ca/fireworks.