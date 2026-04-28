DNA breakthrough leads to arrest in Calgary sex assault cold cases; more victims feared

Police in Calgary say advanced DNA testing has led to charges in two separate sexual assaults that occurred nearly three years apart in the city’s downtown and southwest core.The Calgary Police Service has charged 37-year-old Gramey Weldeselsa following a lengthy investigation that relied heavily on forensic evidence, surveillance video and laboratory DNA matching.Investigators say the first incident occurred in July 2023 in the 1200 block of 4 St. S.W., when a woman walking alone was approached by a man who offered money for sex. After she refused, she was sexually assaulted and the suspect fled the scene. CCTV footage was reviewed, but no immediate suspect was identified. However, police collected biological evidence that later produced a DNA profile not initially matched to any database.A second assault occurred in December 2024 in the 1200 block of 17 Ave. S.W., when a woman sleeping outdoors was approached in a similar manner. After again refusing an offer of money, she was sexually assaulted. The victim contacted 911 and forensic evidence was collected at the hospital.Police say the breakthrough came after further analysis of surveillance footage and additional investigative work helped identify a suspect. A court-authorized DNA sample was then obtained, which matched evidence from both cases in April 2026..Weldeselsa was arrested the following day and now faces two counts of sexual assault. He is scheduled to appear in court on May 27, 2026.Investigators say the case demonstrates the importance of long-term forensic work and believe there may be additional victims.Police are urging anyone with information or who may have experienced similar incidents to come forward, noting there is no time limit in Canada for reporting sexual assault. Tips can be provided directly to police or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.