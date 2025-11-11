News

DNA confirms Calgary woman missing since 1968 was victim of Nevada homicide

Las Vegas police say using DNA collected by Calgary police, has helped them identify a Calgary woman as the person whose remains were discovered in a shallow grave.
Las Vegas police say using DNA collected by Calgary police, has helped them identify a Calgary woman as the person whose remains were discovered in a shallow grave. Courtesy of Facebook/LasVegasMetro
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Calgary Police
las vegas police
cold case solved
Anna Sylvia Just

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news