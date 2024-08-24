DND report shows military suicide rates ‘higher than expected,’ typically in women

A new report from the Department of National Defence (DND) acknowledges above-average suicide rates in the armed forces, particularly among female volunteers, per Blacklock’s Reporter. New data shows among women instances were unrelated to service in combat, but to pre-existing mental disorders, with the most “most prevalent stressor” a failed intimate relationship. The department further notes all military members were exposed to the COVID-19 pandemic, “a common potential stressor,” but said there was no evidence it contributed to the risk. “The number of regular force female suicides was higher with statistical significance from the number expected based on the suicide rate in the Canadian female population,” said a department report on suicide mortality in the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF). Typical women were 33, single, with no combat experience but a history of depression, anxiety disorders and addiction. “There weren’t many who had a history of deployment,” it said.“It was common for these members to have at least two active mental health problems at the time of death.”Suicide rates among men were similar to the national average for civilians, it said. For suicides among women “the most prevalent stressor was a failed or failing spousal or intimate partner relationship.”“This was followed by a job, supervisor or work performance problem,” wrote the department.The DND has for years tracked suicide rates. Successive studies showed there was no evidence of above-normal rates of suicide among men or women in uniform.The latest data suggest women “had been experiencing legal, disciplinary or other proceedings prior to their death” or reported “chronic illness in a spouse or family member,” said the report. “All CAF members were exposed to the COVID-19 pandemic and as such this was a common potential stressor among all subsets of this population,” said the report. “There is no evidence it contributed to suicide risk.”The military has complained of common misconceptions regarding the mental health of veterans dating from the Gulf War.“There have been concerns since the early 1990s about the rate of suicide in the CAF and its possible relationship to deployment,” said a 2019 report on Gulf War mortality. Combat veterans had no higher suicide rate than everyday civilians, it said.“We recruit from the Canadian general population so our organization to some degree is a reflection of the general population,” Lt.-Col. Dr. Colleen Forestier, a surgeon with CAF’s Directorate of Mental Health, said in an earlier interview.“We have many of the same challenges and issues.”“The rate is a little bit higher in the army versus the air force, navy and other commands. While the totals aren’t statistically significant we’re trying to understand the factors that might influence the differences in rates.”