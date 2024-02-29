DND suspends employee who is also ArriveCan contractor

The president of an ArriveCan contractor, simultaneously employed by the Department of National Defence (DND) has been suspended in the wake of the ongoing investigation. The DND has suspended David Yeo, president and founder of Dalian Enterprises, a private company that received a $7.9-million payout from the Trudeau Liberals, according to CTV News. All contracts with Dalian, a two-person company that regularly wins federal contracts under a procurement program that promotes indigenous businesses, per the Globe & Mail, have also been suspended. “Mr. Yeo is currently employed as a public service employee within the Department of National Defence,” DND spokesperson Andrée-Anne Poulin confirmed to The Globe & Mail. “Due to the serious nature of the concerns raised, DND is launching an internal investigation into the matter,” said Poulin. “The individual has been suspended while this investigation is underway. We are in the process of suspending contracts with Dalian.”“We take these concerns very seriously and the internal investigation will be thorough and completed in a timely manner. We will provide updates in due course,” Poulin added.Dalian often works together with a larger, non-indigenous affiliated company called Coradix. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s administration has paid Dalian and Coradix more than $400-million in federal contract work in the last 10 years. Federal officials are currently investigating another ArriveCan contractor, GC Strategies, which is also a company made up of two people. GC Strategies received $19.1-million. Auditor-General Karen Hogan said Ottawa spent $59.5-million on contractors for the ArriveCan smartphone app.