DO YOU KNOW THIS THIEF: Calgary cops hunting drug store heister

Calgary police are requesting the public's assistance in identifying a man believed to be involved in multiple thefts at London Drugs locations across the city.The first incident occurred on Sunday, June 9, 2024, around 1:25 p.m., when an unknown male entered the London Drugs at 3630 Brentwood Rd. N.W. The suspect reportedly took two small kitchen appliances and left the store without attempting to pay. Investigators believe the same individual is connected to several other similar thefts at London Drugs stores between June 9 and July 31, 2024, with the most recent theft occurring on October 1, 2024. The total value of stolen merchandise is estimated at $9,000.The suspect is described as approximately 5-ft. 9-ins., between the ages of 30 and 35, with short red-blond hair, a moustache, and a goatee. He was last seen wearing colorful shirts, black runners, and a tan baseball cap.Anyone with information about the identity or whereabouts of the suspect is urged to contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers.