'DO YOUR GODDAMN JOB:' Tories blast media, warn Liberals moving to shut down committee scrutiny

A heated clash over government accountability erupted in Ottawa as a Conservative MP lashed out at the media and warned cabinet is moving to choke off parliamentary scrutiny through a sweeping committee power grab.Speaking to reporters, Conservative MP John Brassard bluntly told journalists to “do your goddamn job,” arguing coverage has failed to hold the Liberal government to account at a time when oversight is under threat.Blacklock's Reporter says Brassard’s comments came as cabinet introduced Motion No. 9, a measure that would give the government majority control over all Commons committees, effectively ending years of opposition-led scrutiny into federal spending, appointments and contracts.Calling the situation a “sad indictment,” Brassard said independent online creators are increasingly uncovering information about government dealings that traditional media outlets are missing.“When YouTubers are finding out more about what’s happening within the Liberal government and the scandals and the connections of well-connected insiders, lobbyists and family members, that’s a problem,” he said in the Commons.Brassard argued that if the motion passes, the burden of accountability will shift even more heavily onto journalists, as opposition MPs lose their ability to thoroughly investigate government actions through committee work..“It seems like we have turned into a country where the Opposition is held to greater account than the government,” he said. “That needs to stop.”He warned Motion 9 would strip MPs of one of their most powerful tools, saying the government is “handcuffing the Opposition,” particularly on committees tasked with oversight.“Hold the government to account for everything — spending, contracts, all of it,” Brassard said, repeating his call for media to step up scrutiny.Neither cabinet ministers nor the Parliamentary Press Gallery responded publicly to the remarks.Earlier this year, Heritage Minister Marc Miller defended the role of publicly funded media, describing the CBC as a “beacon of light” in an online environment he said is flooded with misinformation.Miller made the comments during February testimony at a Commons committee, where he contrasted the public broadcaster with what he characterized as unreliable digital platforms. The Liberals have pledged to boost CBC funding to $1.6 billion following the 2025 election.