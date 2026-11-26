One doctor who treats patients with dementia regularly says she's "alarmed" that the new Liberal MAiD bill does not protect dementia patients.Dr. Catherine Ferrier, a doctor who specializes in geriatrics, spoke out against the new bill in the process of being regulated, the Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) Safeguards Act, at a Justice and Human Rights Committee meeting.Ferrier recommends that the new bill completely remove advance requests from the bill, a part of the legislation that would allow euthanasia to be administered when a person can no longer consent, so long as the person made an advance request."I commend the government for your prudence and concern for the safety of Canadians living with mental illness — and I'm alarmed you're not exercising the same prudence when it comes to protecting my patients [with dementia]," stated Ferrier..Ferrier points out that the last and only government study done on advance MAiD requests was during the Special Joint Committee on Medical Assistance in Dying (AMAD) final report in 2023.The report concluded that advance requests should be allowed in cases of a serious and irremediable condition in cases where it leads to incapacity, though Ferrier notes that the report "contained many biases, as pointed out at the time by a number of witnesses."She also says there is still no official data available for Quebec, where advance MAiD requests have been available for two years.Advance requests for euthanasia were legalized in Quebec back in October 2024..Ferrier tells the story of her friend, who also had dementia but did not live the life that some might assume upon diagnosis with the illness."My friend Carol died peacefully at home of end-stage Alzheimer's disease," recalled Ferrier."She was single but had a network of friends who accompanied her from her diagnosis through to her death.""All her life [she was] extremely responsible and orderly. With her illness, she became more relaxed and able to enjoy life, and the sweet and affectionate side of her nature came to the fore."."She finally developed pneumonia and had home palliative care for three days before slipping away quietly one morning.""I tell her story to counterbalance the caricature of life with dementia — that underpins the lobby for MAiD for advance requests.""Studies repeatedly show that people with dementia rate their quality of life higher than their healthy caregivers rate [their quality of life]," stated Ferrier."In 42 years [of Ferrier's career treating dementia patients], no patient has ever told me they'd prefer death to the life they have with dementia."."The only exception was with a man with undiagnosed depression."Multiple studies have shown people with dementia rate their quality of life as higher than their (healthy) caregivers do, including a 2020 UK study, which asked more than 1,000 pairs of people, some with mild to moderate dementia. She stated that the story of her friend Carol, as well as the testimony of other dementia patients undermines the assumption that "dementia inevitably leads to intolerable suffering."It also baselessly claims that there is a "huge demand for MAiD with advance request," and that "free consent and informed consent to lethal injection is possible years ahead and in a completely different life circumstance from when it is administered."A 2018 study from the Council of Canadian Academies' expert panel concluded similarly that advance requests risk "a person receiv[ing] MAiD against their wishes.".Also, it assumes that "written and advance requests are a proven decision-making tool in healthcare and that advance MAiD requests are simply an application of this tool."And that coercion is "easily detected and avoided at the time of signing an advance request."Bill C-41 is currently in the committee stage of being legislated, and would also keep people whose sole condition is a mental illness from receiving MAiD.