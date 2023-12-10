Doctor revived after drowning tells Canadians of afterlife experience

An orthopaedic surgeon told a Canadian talk show audience she knows firsthand there is life after death. New York Times best-selling author Dr. Mary Neal shared her story on the Canadian television program 100 Huntley Street.In an interview, the American said faith was a “cultural experience” in her younger years and stayed in the background early in her adult life.“Faith was something that I would get to one of these days, it was sort of an abstract concept, but I was really busy. I had a full time job, a husband, four little kids. Faith wasn't really something I put at the forefront of my life,” Neal said.“I certainly tried to be a woman of integrity and honest and ethical and all those things. But, that's very different. I was someone who was very self-reliant and accomplished and smart. And I certainly didn't need God.”Neal was kayaking in South America and became stuck underwater passing over a waterfall.“I made a very, very active choice to ask that God's will be done in that circumstance, regardless of what it meant. And it was the first time despite saying the Lord's Prayer…thousands of times in my life, that it actually meant it. ‘God, Your will be done on earth in my life,’” she recalled.“Truly, it was the first time very actively I gave up trying to control or be the one in charge of my life. And that started this incredible and wonderful adventure and an experience that I could never have imagined in my wildest imagination.”In an interview segment posted to YouTube entitled, Doctor dies, talks to Jesus & hears heartbreaking message, Neal said she left her body and had a “life review,” a common component of those who have near-death experiences. Neal assembled many such accounts in her recent documentary After Death, now streaming at the Angel Studios website.“My review was looking at the most wounding experiences in my life and being re-immersed in them from a point of understanding, I understood everything about me and my life story, my backstory that had brought me to that moment in time. And I also understood the backstory and life story of everyone else involved,” she recalled.“We can look back and see many times where either we have been misjudged, or we have misjudged other people…[but] when you understand the backstory, you don't have those destructive emotions. You have empathy, you have sympathy, you have some other form of love.”Neal, who also offered a Tedx talk five years ago, said she could see her body below and people trying to resuscitate her, but God wanted to show her more.“I had this experience of being alive, and then more alive, conscious, and then more conscious. All of my senses were intensified a thousandfold. And it was different in terms of time and dimension, so that I could experience all of eternity in each moment…It's like experiencing a thousand realities all at the same time, yet independently.”The walk ended at a “great dome structure.” Neal said she was made aware of how interconnected all of creation is, yet each person is cherished.“I was there for what felt like many, many hours, and had this incredible understanding of really the divine order of the universe, how it all works, how there can be billions of us on the planet, but we are each individually known and loved as though we're the only ones,” she explained.Then Neal discovered she was only there for a visit.“I was told the time wasn't my time, I had more work to do on earth, and that I had to go back to my body. And when I objected, I was given a laundry list of things I had yet to do,” she said.Neal said the most “difficult” revelation was that her oldest son, then only nine years old, would have an early and unexpected death. She asked why, only to get an indirect answer.“I was immediately returned to my life review in which I had been shown again and again and again, the truth and God's promise that there really is a plan for each one of our lives that's one of hope and…that beauty really does come of all things. And I was reminded that it is always a matter of trust. And with that, then I was taken back to my body and reunited.”In a separate interview with CBN News, viewed one million times on YouTube, Neal said the prophecy about her son and her daunting assignments left her in denial for a few months that her experiences had even taken place. After a few months, she came to grips with her experience. Her son died ten years later in a car accident.Neal told 100 Huntley Street it was both difficult to know her son would die and to mourn his loss after he did.“My experience with spiritual truth and my absolute trust of God's promises is the only way that I could wake up every day, wondering if that was going to be the day,” she said.